Nigerian actress cries out against her intellectual property theft

Bimbo Ademoye, Nollywood actress and producer, has warned those pirating her movie to desist from it.

The actress and producer described as an intellectual property theft the unauthorised use of her movie by those doing so.

The renowned actress took to her Instagram page to express how she felt over the unauthorised use of movie title and poster by some YouTube channels.

According to Ademoye, the channels have stolen her content, adding that such an act will prompt her to take urgent action.

She added that she would not work day and night and one evil demon would come and reap where they did not sow.

She said that she would not take it lightly with them because it is unfair.

Ademoye said: “Enough is enough!!!

“I hate that I have to do this, but my blood, sweat, tears, hard work, money, sleepless nights will not be enjoyed by someone else!.

“As it is now, there are already two channels that have stolen my title and my poster for about two to three days now, they are Nollynew series TV and Nolly specials.

“Guys, pls help me report their channels.

“It is very unfair that we did work day and night and one evil demon will come and reap where they did not sow.

“This time I will not take it.

“I wanted to watch @biodunstephen film yesterday.

“I typed out the title and over 40 came out with her thumbnail.”

Bimbo Ademoye is a prominent Nigerian actress, model, and brand ambassador, known for her contributions to the Nollywood film industry.

She began her acting career in 2014 with the short film: “Where Talent Lies.”

Her performances in movies like “Backup Wife” and “Personal Assistant” are also outstanding.

Her immense performance had earned her numerous accolades and nominations, including Best Lead Role at the 2018 Nigeria Entertainment Awards and Best Actress in a Supporting Role at the 2018 Best of Nollywood Awards.

Ademoye has been actively involved in film and television productions recently, both as an actress and a producer.

Her recent works include starring in “Broken Hallelujah” set to premiere on April 18, as well as executive producing films like “The Homecoming”, “Fame and Fury” and “Ruse”.

The actress has also produced “Unexpected Places” and “The Landlord,” and is involved in other projects like “Miss PJ,” which premiered on Prime on November 15, 2024.

Ademoye has garnered praise for her performances in various films and TV shows, showcasing her versatility across genres.

