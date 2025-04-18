Ecobank reaffirms support for SME growth at ‘Oja Oge’ 

Ecobank Nigeria has reaffirmed its commitment to supporting the growth of Small and Medium Enterprises across various sectors of the economy at the second edition of “Oja Oge”.

Omoboye Odu, Head of SME, Partnerships and Collaboration at Ecobank, revealed this at the second edition of the “Oja Oge” marketplace.

The three-day event focuses on supporting SMEs in the fashion, beauty, and lifestyle sectors by providing a platform for business exposure.

Odu on Friday highlighted the bank’s dedication to SME growth, noting their vital role in driving Nigeria’s economic development.

She stated that SMEs contribute over 50 percent to Nigeria’s GDP and account for about 90 percent of employment opportunities.

She said ‘Oja Oge’ allows creative entrepreneurs to reach wider markets, with expected attendance ranging from 5,000 to 10,000 visitors.

She added that Ecobank supports SMEs through webinars and helps them access international markets via platforms like the “Ecobank Trade Hall.”

According to her, the fair, which runs until April 20, reflects the bank’s goal of empowering SMEs and enhancing economic progress.

The event showcases both new and established brands and provides free exhibition spaces for participating vendors.

