2027: Now is time to start preparation — Makinde

The Oyo State Governor, Seyi Makinde, has said that now is the time to start preparation for the 2027 general election in the country.

He said this in his personal newsletter amid complaints that politicians have entered into campaign mode two years before elections are due.

In the newsletter that was obtained by The Eagle Online, Makinde said that he hosted two crucial meetings of his party, the Peoples Democratic Party, last week.

He said: “The past week has been filled with political activities.

“First, with the hosting of the PDP Governors’ Forum for a landmark meeting, a necessary step in positioning our great party as the only credible option for Nigerians in 2027, and then the PDP South-West 2025 Elective Zonal Congress.”

He then added: “Yes, it is still two years before the next presidential elections, but now is the best time to begin to prepare for the journey ahead.”

On why there was the need to start preparations for the elections that were still two years away, Makinde said this is because the last two years in the country under the All Progressives Congress had been difficult.

He said: “The last two years have been difficult for Nigerians as a whole.

“Decisions have been made – some ill-timed, others ill-conceived and they have inadvertently brought us to where we are today as a nation.

“It is time for another reset.

“Time to reflect once again on what is best for our country.

“This is why all forward-thinking Nigerians must begin to seek out the best alternative, one that will restore our collective trust in democracy and once again place our nation on the path to prosperity.

“Nigerians have tested the APC experiment.

“After ten years, it is clear which political party has the temperament to foster economic growth and development. Nigerians must now decide whether the so-called ‘corruption’ that was said to be killing Nigeria under the PDP has truly died or whether it has instead been fertilised and reborn.

“If there has ever been a time in our nation’s history when it is critical to take an interest in our political future, it is now.

“It is time for a shift.

“The old guard must give way to new political ideologies – ideologies that keep politics in its proper place while governance is prioritised.

“After all, politics takes up less than a year in our political cycle, while governance spans three years or more.

“This is why I reaffirm my promise to the good people of Oyo State: I will continue to serve you diligently until 29 May 2027.

“I will not be distracted.”

On who will become the next governor of Oyo State when he leaves office in 2027, Makinde wrote in the newsletter: “Many have asked me: After you, who?

“My answer remains the same: All will be revealed in due course.

“For now, our focus is on assessing our performance in the first two years of this renewed mandate: identifying where we have made progress, where we need to do more, and putting the right structures in place to ensure that the next two years are our best yet.

“It has always been about you, the people.

“And that is why I come back to you with this question: What changes would you like to see in governance over the next two years?

“How can we make things better?

“I am always eager to hear from you.

“So write to me, and I will do my best to respond to as many messages as I can.”

