UEL & UECL Quarter-finals on GOtv: Man United, Tottenham, Chelsea battle for glory, survival

The UEFA Europa League and Conference League quarter-finals resume Thursday with decisive second-leg matches, as teams battle for a place in the semi-finals.

Manchester United return to Old Trafford to face Olympique Lyonnais after a 2–2 draw in France. With Champions League qualification looking unlikely through Premier League placement, Erik ten Hag’s side will be desperate to make home advantage count. The match airs live on Channel 66 (SS Action).

Tottenham Hotspur are also in a tight spot, heading to Germany to face Eintracht Frankfurt following a 1–1 draw in the first leg. With their domestic form faltering, the Europa League remains a crucial path back to Europe’s top competition. Catch this fixture on Channel 62 (SS LaLiga).

Elsewhere, Athletic Club host Rangers in Bilbao after a goalless first leg, while Lazio will hope to overturn a 0–2 deficit when they take on Bodø/Glimt at home.

In the UEFA Conference League, Chelsea welcome Polish side Legia Warszawa to Stamford Bridge, holding a healthy 3–0 lead from the first leg. The Blues, unbeaten in Europe this season, will look to seal their place in the semi-finals. Watch live on Channel 63 (SS Africa).

All matches kick off at 8:00 PM and are available live on GOtv.

