President Federation Cup: Teams set for official training sessions on Friday

All four teams taking part in Saturday’s President Federation Cup grand finale will have their official training sessions at the match venue, Mobolaji Johnson Arena, on Friday.

As the ‘away’ teams on the big day, Rivers Angels and Abia Warriors have been handed the privilege to train at the match time. For this reason, Rivers Angels will train from 1pm (which is the time the women’s final will kick off on Saturday), while the ‘home’ team, Naija Ratels, will train from 2pm.

In the men’s draw, ‘away’ team, Abia Warriors, will train from 4pm (which is the time the men’s final will kick off on Saturday), while the ‘home’ team, El-Kanemi Warriors, will train from 5pm.

The scheduling for training sessions conform to international best practices.