Suspected herders kills 17 in two LGAs in Benue — Police

The Benue State Police Command has said suspected armed herders attacked and killed 17 persons and injured many in Logo and Ukum Local Government Areas of the state.

The Police Public Relations Officer, Superintendent of Police Sewuese Anene, revealed this to newsmen via a statement on Friday.

Anene, in a statement, explained that five people were killed in Ukum and 12 in Logo LGAs, adding that some were injured and were receiving treatment.

She said: “On 17/4/2025 at about 2100hrs, information was received that a large number of suspected militia had invaded Sankera axis of Benue State with intention to attack communities around Gbagir, Ukum Local Government Area.

“Upon receipt of this report, the Commissioner of Police, Benue State Police command, CP. Steve Yabanet, ordered tactical teams to move to the area and join forces with police officers on ground and other security agencies to forestall the attack.

“Following this order, a team of officers moved to the area and engaged them.

“While the attackers were being repelled in the early hours of today, they shot sporadically at unsuspecting farmers as they came across them.

“Five persons were recovered at Gbagir area and taken to the hospital where they were confirmed dead.

“Unfortunately an unsuspected simultaneous attack was carried out in Logo where 12 persons were killed before the arrival of the police, making a total of 17 persons.

“However, Security agencies within Sankera axis are still engaging the bandits as they retreat back to the forest around Taraba axis.”

Anene warned social media users that were reporting unconfirmed reports and inciting the general public to desist from such actions.

The police spokesperson said that such actions were capable of creating unnecessary tension in the state.

She said the Command under the leadership of CP Yabanet was committed to fighting the attackers and encouraged the good people of Sankera to continue to cooperate with the police as the operation was ongoing.

