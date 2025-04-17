Falz joins Chimamanda Adichie, Funke Akindele, others for #WithChude Live

Folarin Falana, professionally known as Falz TheBahdGuy, is set to appear at the inaugural edition of #WithChude Live!, Africa’s first-ever live talk concert hosted by media entrepreneur Chude Jideonwo.

Falz, acclaimed for his contributions to music and film, as well as his activism on issues like police reform and civic rights, will engage in a candid conversation with Chude Jideonwo. He will share personal stories and experiences that have not been disclosed publicly before.

Joining Falz at #WithChude Live! are cultural icons and public figures who have shaped the Nigerian narrative in media, arts, and faith. These include Chimamanda Ngozi Adichie, Funke Akindele, Pastor Jerry Eze, and Bovi Ugboma. The event will also feature a live panel with Ebuka Obi-Uchendu, Moses Bliss, Veekee James, Kiekie, Taooma, and Hauwa Lawal.

Chude Jideonwo describes the event as “a real and honest conversation about what it takes to survive and thrive in the spotlight.”

#WithChude Live! is designed to be a beautiful day for your mind, body, and soul.

The event will take place on Sunday, April 27, at The Palms, Lekki, Lagos.

Tickets are available at www.felefun.com/events/with-chude-live.

