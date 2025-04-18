US will be major opposition to your second term, Primate Ayodele tells Tinubu

The Leader of INRI Evangelical Spiritual Church, Primate Elijah Ayodele, has warned President Bola Tinubu to be careful of the involvement of the United State of America Government in Nigerian politics because of his 2027 second term ambition.

In a statement by his media aide, Osho Oluwatosin, the prophet revealed that the US government will be Tinubu’s strongest opposition in 2027.

Ayodele said if he is not mindful of their involvement, it would cost him a lot.

The prophet made it known that the US government has plans to seize his second term ambition for reasons known to them and that Tinubu should not joke with it in anyway.

He said: “President Tinubu needs to be very careful and watch his back because the American government is trying to gang up against his second-term ambition.

“With what I am seeing, the US government would be Tinubu’s major opposition in 2027.

“If he likes, he should joke with this warning, he is the one who has everything to lose.

“I am only delivering what I have seen.

“He needs to be very careful of external involvement in Nigerian politics, they are seriously planning against him.”

Continuing, Primate Ayodele urged President Tinubu to pay more attention to the foreign opposition instead of the opposition parties in Nigeria as he hasn’t seen anyone at the moment showing seriousness to win in 2027.

He blasted Nigerian opposition candidates for always putting their interests ahead of the country, stating that it is the reason they won’t be able to take power from Tinubu in 2027.

He said: “In fact, President Tinubu should be more worried about foreign political actors rather than Nigerian opposition parties.

“The opposition candidates are not serious about taking over power, they are only doing what they like out of their selfish interests.

“They can’t come up with any reasonable coalition that can win the presidency in 2027.

“The only thing President Tinubu should work on is opposition parties not getting international backing from foreign political actors like the US government. Tinubu needs to work very hard to prevent it otherwise, his second term is under attack.”

Post Views: 52