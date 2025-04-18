NWFL fines Heartland Queens for assault on match officials

The Nigeria Women Football League (NWFL) has imposed a N1 million fine on Heartland Queens Football Club following assault on match officials during their premiership match against visiting Remo Stars Ladies.

In a statement on Friday by Sam Ahmadu, Media Director of the league, the NWFL condemned the actions of officials and supporters of the club.

It described it as a serious offence against the principles of fair play and respect for match officials.

The Chief Operating Officer of the league, Modupe Shabi, stated that the decision followed a thorough review of the match officials’ report and investigation.

According to Shabi, the report confirmed the unruly behaviour of individuals associated with the club.

Citing Article 26.1 of its regulations, she emphasised: “Any player or official who assaults a match official or any other person in the course of a match through physical, verbal, intimidation or form of body language that are deemed offensive or against match officials are liable to a fine of N1 million and possible banishment.”

The league body also warned that such offences could attract a ban of up to one year on the venue where the assault took place.

The NWFL urged Heartland Queens to educate its officials and supporters on the importance of fair play and respect for match officials.

The league noted that the sanction is intended to serve as a deterrent to future misconduct.

