Breaking: FG announces closure of Enugu airport

The Federal Government of Nigeria has announced the temporary closure of the Akanu Ibiam International Airport in Enugu, Enugu State.

The Director, Public Affairs and Consumer Protection of the Federal Airports Authority of Nigeria, Obiageli Orah, announced this.

In a statement she issued in the early hours of Saturday, Orah said the closure was for the emergency repairs of the runway of the airport.

She said: “There is a sudden and significant rupture in the asphalt surface at a critical section of the runway.

“Hence, emergency repairs will be conducted on that portion of the runway from April 22nd to May 6th, 2025.

“In compliance with Nigerian civil aviation regulations, the Federal Airports Authority of Nigeria (FAAN) has, therefore, closed the runway during this period.

“As part of FAAN’s commitment to passenger safety and the modernisation of airport facilities, the runway will not be open for landings or takeoffs during the rehabilitation period.

“FAAN appeals to all airport users and stakeholders for their understanding and cooperation during this time.

“All flights to this airport will be diverted to nearby airports.

“We sincerely apologise for the late and unexpected notice regarding this closure.”

Post Views: 83