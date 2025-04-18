Wike: PDP lacks structure, not ready for 2027 elections

The Minister of the Federal Capital Territory, Nyesom Wike, has declared that the Peoples Democratic Party is not ready for the 2027 general election as it lacks the structure to challenge the ruling All Progressives Congress.

The former two-term governor of Rivers State who has been at loggerheads with PDP, said this at a media parley held in Abuja on Friday.

Wike said: “The PDP is not ready for the 2027 election.

“It is very obvious.

“For instance, I have an examination and I am going to class to read.

“Indeed, am I reading?

“Am I studying?

“You don’t need to deceive anybody that you are reading.

“You are only trying to read so that people will see that you have carried your bag to class.

“That is the situation of the PDP.

“So, they cannot say for sure that they are ready for 2027. Power struggle cannot help the party.”

