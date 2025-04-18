Fire guts six shops at Kurmi Market in Kano

The Kano State Fire Service said that fire had destroyed six shops at Kurmi (Yan’ Jagal) Market in Kano on Friday.

A statement by the Public Relations Officer of the Kano State Fire Service, Alhaji Saminu Abdullahi, made this known on Friday in Kano.

According to the statement: “We received a distress from Jakara police division at about 01:35am that there was a fire outbreak at the Kurmi Jakara market.

“Upon receiving the information, we quickly sent a fire vehicle to the scene, to bring the situation under control.”

Abdullahi, in the statement, explained that six shops were completely razed by the fire, maintaining that no life was lost and the cause of the fire was under investigation.

The Fire Service however, advised traders at the market and other residents to always switch off all electrical appliances and disconnect the sources when not in use.

