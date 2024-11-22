Police to start wearing body cams soon – Force PRO + Video

Operatives of the Nigeria Police Force will soon start wearing body cameras.
The Force Public Relations Officer and Assistant Commissioner of Police, Olumuyiwa Adejobi, revealed this to the public on Thursday.
Adejobi made the revelation on a Channels Television programme: “Morning Brief.”
The announcement comes after several videos of policemen misbehaving on the road have gone viral.
According to other countries that have been using body cameras, policemen are not expected to switch them off while on duty.
Switching off the body cameras attracts sanctions.