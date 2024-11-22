UNIZIK: FG reinstates sacked VC, Registrar after kicking our replacements

The Federal Government has reinstated the sacked Vice Chancellor and Registrar of the Nnamdi Azikiwe University Awka, Anambra State, Prof, Joseph Ikechebelu and Victor Modebelu, after kicking out their replacements, Prof. Benard Ifeanyi Odoh and Rosemary Nwokike.

This was announced by the Federal Ministry of Education in a letter by its Permanent Secretary, Nasir Sani-Gwarzo, on Thursday.

According to Sani-Gwarzo: “Sequel to the approval of His Excellency, President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, GCFR vide letter Ref: PRES/84/EDU/10 dated 18th November, 2024 nullifying the appointment of Prof. Benard Ifeanyi Odoh as the 7th substantive vice chancellor of the university who was illegally appointed by the dissolved 10th Council of Nnamdi Azikiwe University, Awka, I am pleased to convey the approval of the Honourable Minister to reinstate you as the acting vice chancellor of the university with immediate effect.

“Consequently, you are directed to take charge of the administration of the university.”

According to the Permanent Secretary, Ikechebelu should forward any matter that requires the approval of the now-dissolved council to the Minister of Education for his consideration and approval until President Bola Tinubu reconstitutes a new council.

Also Read:

Odoh, who was sacked by President Tinubu on Wednesday, was replaced on Thursday with Ikechebelu, initially appointed into the position in early June, but sacked in late July by the then-university’s Governing Council.

Modebelu, like Ikechebelu, was in office before his sack and replacement by Nwokike.

Post Views: 2