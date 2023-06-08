Police parade cattle rustler, rapist in Gombe

Police in Gombe have arrested a 30-year-old suspect for allegedly stealing 21 heads of cattle near Bajoga in Funakaye Local Government Area of the state.

The State’s Police Spokesman, ASP Mahid Abubakar paraded the suspect and a suspected rapist on Thursday at Bajoga Police Divisional Headquarters, Funakaye Local Government Area of Gombe State.

He disclosed that the suspected rustler was arrested following a report made to the police by the owner of the cattle, a 75-year-old Jauro Ahmadu, Tuesday.

“On Tuesday, Ahmadu of Shuwari village near Bajoga in Funakaye Local Government Area reported the crime to the Bajoga police divisional headquarters.

“Ahmadu reported that his 21 cows valued at about N7 million were stolen from his village at night.

“Police operatives consequently conducted an investigation which led to the arrest of the suspect, a resident of Bandila village, near Gulani Local Government Area of Yobe,’’ Abubakar said.

He added that the 21 cows were found in the custody of the suspect and he confessed to the crime before they were recovered from him alongside other exhibits.

He assured that the suspect would soon be arraigned.

Abubakar also paraded a 20-year-old resident of Tike Quarters, Bajoga who allegedly lured a five-year-old behind one Almajiri school and raped her.

He said the father of the girl reported the incident to the police and the suspect was arrested. He confessed to the crime also.

“The suspect and the victim were taken to a hospital for medical examination as the 20-year-old would be arraigned thereafter,’’ Abunakar said.