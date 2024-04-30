Police arrests twins for alleged burglary, stealing

The Ekiti State Police Command arrested Taiwo and Kehinde Olasoji for an alleged attempt to break into a shop at Mathew Street, Odo-Ado, Ado-Ekiti, the state capital.

The Command’s spokesman, Sunday Abutu, made this known in a statement he issued and made available to newsmen.

In the statement on Monday in Ado-Ekiti, Abutu said that the suspects, whose addresses and age were not given, committed the offence on April 25 at about 8pm.

He said that during interrogation, the suspects confessed to committing the crime and further disclosed that they were responsible for burgling three shops in Fayemi Market at Agric Olope, Ado-Ekiti.

“They also said that during the market burglary, they carted away two bags of rice, two bags of beans and other valuables all valued at N936,750,” the Police Public Relations Officer said.

Abutu said that further investigations by the command’s Rapid Response Squad led to the arrest of one Afolayan Funke and Nnaji Aroh, who the suspects claimed had been receiving stolen items from them.

The police said the suspects would soon be arraigned in court.