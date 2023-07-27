Police arrest bride for allegedly cutting off husband’s manhood

828 828

The Katsina State Police Command has confirmed the arrest of a tricenarian bride, Tinene Isa, for allegedly cutting off her husband’s manhood.

The spokesman of the Command’s spokesman, ASP Abubakar Aliyu, confirmed the arrest to the News Agency of Nigeria.

He said on Wednesday in Katsina that the incident occurred in Kafur Local Government Area of the state.

Aliyu, who did not disclosed the name of the victim, said he was in a critical condition receiving medical treatment at General Hospital, Malumfashi.

He said the suspect allegedly used a razor blade to perpetuate the act.

He said: “I told you we are making investigation into the matter.

“She is a bride of over 30 years of age.

“May be she took long time before she married or it is not her first marriage.

“I don’t have much details.

“We will find out all these in our investigations.”

Aliyu said the suspect would be charged to court for prosecution after investigations.