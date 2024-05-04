EFCC arrests 20 suspected internet fraudsters in Sapele

Operatives of the Benin Zonal Command of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission on Friday arrested 20 suspected internet fraudsters at different locations in Sapele, Delta State.

The development was made known by the anti-graft agency in a statement released by its Media Unit on Friday.

The suspects were arrested following actionable intelligence on their suspected involvement in computer-related fraud, the statement said.

Items recovered from them includes 12 exotic cars, laptops and phones.

Also Read:

The suspects would be charged to court as soon as investigations are concluded, the statement added.