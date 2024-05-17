EFCC arrests 15 suspected internet fraudsters in Zaria

Operatives of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission have arrested 15 suspected internet fraudsters in Zaria, Kaduna State.

The suspects were arrested by the operatives outside the premises of Ahmadu Bello University, Zaria, Kaduna State.

This followed credible intelligence linking a syndicate of fraudsters to suspected involvement in internet fraud.

Items recovered from them included cell phones and laptops.

The suspects were immediately moved to the Kano Zonal Command of the EFCC for a thorough investigation.

Also Read:

They will be charged to court as soon as investigations are concluded, the statement added.