34-year-old woman declared missing in Ekiti

The Ekiti State Police Command has declared a 34-year-old woman, Tolulope Orimogunje, of Salaqua Street, Adin Quarter, Ilawe-Ekiti, Ekiti State missing.
This was contained in a statement on Thursday in Ado-Ekiti by Sunday Abutu, the command’s Public Relations Officer.
“The woman left home to an unknown destination on April 30, at about 17:30 hours and has not returned,” Abutu, a Deputy Superintendent of Police, stated.
He said the woman is light in complexion, 5.4 fit tall, speaks Yoruba language fluently and has no tribal mark.
He said that though the command had commenced investigation to unravel her whereabouts, anyone with useful information concerning her present location should contact the nearest police station or call 09064050089.