Banditry: Governor Idris vows to sign death warrant of convicted informants

Governor Nasir Idris of Kebbi says he will sign a death warrant of any informant who is caught volunteering information to bandits in the state.

Idris gave this stern warning on Saturday during a sympathy visit to the inhabitants of Tudun Bichi in Wasagu Chiefdom of Danko-Wasagu Local Government Area.

The governor went there to condole with them on the recurring attacks by bandits.

The governor, who was highly furious about the devilish act of informants, made it clear that he would append his signature to the death warrant of convicted informants.

“The activities of informants defied all norms and religious doctrines. Just for a pittance, some miscreants will provide valuable information to bandits to perpetrate mayhem against their own people.

“I will never condone or be lenient with such unscrupulous persons.

“Let it be known to the informants that whoever is convicted for volunteering information to bandits leading to the killing of innocent souls, I will sign his death warrant instantaneously,” he warned.

Idris gave an assurance that his administration would continue to provide the necessary support to the security agencies with emphasis on logistics, welfare of troops and other material requirements for combat readiness and operational successes.

He accepted the request for immediate rehabilitation of the three kilometre road linking the village with Wasagu that has become impassable due to bridge collapse.

Earlier, the Village Head of Tudun Bichi, Malam Muhammad Mika’ilu, thanked the governor for his kindness to pay condolence visit to the people.

He said that the governor was the first Chief Executive of the state to visit the town among all elected governors.

Mika’ilu in a voice full of emotion, told the governor that the bandits had prevented them from cultivating their farmlands for the past two consecutive seasons.

He added that the bandits had renewed their attacks on the advent of this year’s rainfall, attacking and killing anyone who dared to till the land.

The village head appealed to the governor to facilitate the deployment of security operatives with requisite fighting equipment to deal with the bandits to enable the community go back to normal uninterrupted farming of both food and cash crops.

He also appealed to the government to rehabilitate the major outlet linking the village to Wasagu, headquarters of Wasagu Chiefdom.

An elder of Tudun Bichi, Mallam Sani Manomi, said the bandits had killed a total of 86 people from the town in various attacks on farmlands.

According to him, on Thursday, the invaders murdered seven villagers in cold blood.