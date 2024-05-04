AFRIMA hosting rights: African Union writes Nigeria, South Africa

The African Union Commission has officially invited the governments of Nigeria and South Africa to take advantage of the hosting rights benefits of the next two editions of the prestigious annual All Africa Music Awards, AFRIMA.

The invitation was contained in a letter bearing reference number HHS/CUL/16/170.23.

It was signed by the AUC’s Commissioner for Health, Humanitarian Affairs, and Social Development, Her Excellency, Ambassador Minata Samate Cessouma.

The AU said the call aligns with its policies for the strategic transformation of Africa through social integration, as outlined in AU Agenda 2063, the Charter for African Cultural Renaissance, and the AU Plan for Action on Cultural and Creative Industry.

The AU describes AFRIMA as a global platform for celebrating and developing Africa’s diverse musical talents and cultural heritage, highlighting the significant opportunities hosting the prestigious awards presents for the selected host country

“Since 2014, the African Union has been partnering and working successfully with AFRIMA to develop, celebrate and promote African music globally for the purpose of integration/inclusivity, economic prosperity and world peace via its seven core pillars: (1) Music Awards, (2) Music Festivals; (3) AFRIMA creative Academy; (4) Talent Discovery and Promotions; (5) Music Business Hub; (6) Advocacy; (7) Advisory and Policy Debates,” the letter reads.

“AFRIMA is the biggest and longest-running music award and platform in Africa, with a huge global appeal, diaspora audience, and youthful fans. The main event events of AFRIMA are usually broadcast live to over 84 countries around the world after a continental and global roadshow, with thousands of music artists, actors, celebrities, members of the diplomatic corps, professionals in the creative space, tourists, media and fans from all over the world converging on the host country.”

A letter received by the Minister of Art, Culture and Creative Economy, Hannatu Musawa, on behalf of the Nigerian government, a copy of which was seen by our correspondent, reads, “Nigeria, as a beacon in African music with huge young population, should it accept to host AFRIMA, stands a promising chance in elevating the country’s positive global presence, bolstering artistic, tourism and economic growth, fostering cultural exchange and job creation, and reinforcing a positive perception of our continent’s rich cultural heritage on a global scale.”

The successful last edition of AFRIMA was hosted and partnered by the government of the Republic of Senegal in the city of Dakar. The hosting rights of AFRIMA are usually bestowed on a country that shows capacity and commitment to meet up with the requirement and conditions.

The Acting Director for Social Development, Culture, and Sports Division, African Union Commission, Angela Martins confirmed the invitation and request to bid for the hosting rights extended to the two countries.

She said that AFRIMA provides a unique opportunity for the host country to showcase its rich cultural heritage, develop her music sector, promote tourism, and stimulate economic growth.

“This call to action comes as part of the AU’s commitment to promoting cultural exchange, unity, and economic development across the African continent. We urge the governments of Nigeria and South Africa to seize this opportunity to strengthen intra-African collaboration (in line with AFCTA) within the music industry and enhance their international visibility positively.

“AFRIMA serves as a premier platform for African artists in Africa and diaspora to showcase their talent, gain international exposure, and connect with audiences worldwide,” she said.

She added that as the bidding process is itching towards its deadline, the African Union remains committed to providing support and guidance to ensure a successful hosting of AFRIMA.

She also reiterated the AUC’s readiness to work closely with the selected host country to maximize the impact of the event on the African music industry, tourism, general economic growth, and socio-cultural landscape.