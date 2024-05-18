N90b Hajj Subsidy: Atedo Peterside slams FG

The founder of Stanbic IBTC, Atedo Peterside, has slammed the Federal Government for subsidising the 2024 Hajj with N90 billion.

Peterside, the Founder of ANAP Foundation, described the subsidy as a setback to the nation’s economy on Thursday.

Speaking on a Channels Television programme: “Politics Today,” he said: “This is not about religion but about politics. We are mixing religion and politics.

“So, what do we now expect Christians to do?

“To say they want their own share of this subsidy?

“How are you going to refuse them?

“This is all about politics.

“Perhaps someone feels that ‘it is time for me to score some cheap political points’.

“You now come and send the wrong signal about our economy at a time when our economy is in deep trouble.

“We need to bring ourselves out of the hole.

“Each time you turn around and do something insignificant like this and throw away N90 billion, you set back the process by which investors and others can take you seriously.

“For me, it is not just about religion and pilgrimage.

“It is the setback of the economy by sending the wrong signals.

“The government should stop sending the wrong signals.”