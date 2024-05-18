National Assembly Clerk to security operatives: Be civil with workers

The Clerk to the National Assembly, Alhaji Sani Magaji Tambawal, on Friday called on all security operatives deployed to the complex to be civil in carrying out their duties.

Secretary, Human Resources and Staff Development, Birma Shuaibu Maina, said this in a statement issued on Friday.

In the statement on behalf of the Clerk to the National Assembly, Maina said the top management of the National Assembly was aware of the unfortunate incident that happened on Friday which involved Dr. John Nnnaji, Clerk, Senate Committee on Petroleum (Upstream), Comrade M. C. Odo and some operatives of the Department of State Services at the National Assembly Complex.

The statement further said the CNA and top management team visited Comrade Odo at the National Assembly Clinic and immediately called for an emergency meeting of the Management, Security Personnel and Parliamentary Staff Association of Nigeria officials.

Atht meeting, the “unfortunate incident” was deliberated upon and unanimously resolved as follows: “That DSS and other Security operatives should work in harmony with the Sergeant-At-Arms.

“All security operatives within the National Assembly Complex should be civil in the discharge of their duties.

“All members of Staff should always display their I. D. cards for easy identification.

“Finally, the CNA and the top management appealed to staff to be calm, peaceful and law abiding as the situation is under control.”