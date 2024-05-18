Police dismiss, demote operatives for armed robbery, extortion

The Nigeria Police Force has dismissed one of its personnel from service and demoted three others to their previous ranks over alleged involvement in various acts of indiscipline and crime.

The Force Public Relations Officer, Olumuyiwa Adejobi, made the development known in a statement on Friday in Abuja.

Adejobi said that the personnel, an Inspector, was dismissed, with three others demoted after thorough investigations that confirmed their involvement in various acts of indiscipline/crime.

He said that the Inspector was dismissed over alleged offences of criminal conspiracy, armed robbery/kidnapping and corrupt practice.

According to him, the dismissed officer, along with five others, are alleged to be members of an armed robbery gang responsible for robbing a victim in Gwagwalada, FCT of the sum of N29.8 million.

He said the gang was also responsible for kidnapping one Ikechukwu Okafor in Tunga Manje, FCT and collecting N4.4 million ransom.

The police spokesman said that the dismissed officer had been charged to court accordingly.

He said the three other officers, attached to the Special Tactical Squad, had been demoted to their previous rank of Sergeant for the extortion of some motorists in Abuja.

He said: “The trio intercepted an unregistered Mercedes Benz at Gwarinpa, Abuja and forced the occupants to part with the total sum of N29.4 million.

“The matter, when reported by one Harrison Gwamnishu (@HarrisonBBi18), via the social media platform – ‘X’, was taken up and properly investigated.

“While the monies have been returned to the complainants, the officers were subjected to orderly room trial, in line with extant laws and have been demoted.”

Adejobi said that several other senior officers had been subjected to the Force Disciplinary Committee hearings.

The police spokesperson said that the hearings were part of an exhaustive review process to scrutinise and address allegations of misconduct against higher-ranking officers of the Force.

He said that the wave of disciplinary actions was part of a broader initiative to implement comprehensive reforms within the police force.

Adejobi, an Assistant Commissioner of Police, said that the reforms were aimed at strengthening internal oversight mechanisms and enhancing their training programme.

He added that the reforms focused on ethics, community policing and improved transparency in disciplinary procedures.