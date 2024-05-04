WPFD: Support groups proposes mechanism for safety of journalists

As part of measures to address the various threats to press freedom in the country, Media support organisations have proposed an initiation and implementation of a national mechanism to ensure the safety of journalists in Nigeria.

They decried the unabated impunity against journalists and the deteriorating state of media freedom in the country.

They reiterated that it is potentially harmful to its system of democratic governance.

The group, while disclosing this during their collaborative event to commemorate the 2024 World Press Freedom Day, convened in Lagos, also underscored the vital role that the media play in promoting accountability, transparency, good governance and democracy.

The event, organised by Media Rights Agenda and Global Rights: Advocates for Sustainable Justice, in collaboration with the International Press Centre and the Centre for Media and Society, was themed: “The Imperative of Media Freedom for Democratic Governance.”

Proclaimed by the UN General Assembly in December 1993, the World Press Freedom Day is celebrated around the world on May 3 every year as a reminder to governments of the need for them to respect their commitment to press freedom and create a safe and conducive environment for journalism and media practice.

At the event, media stakeholders drawn from among journalists and editors, media owners and managers, civil society organisations, the academia, and others participating physically and virtually, shared experiences of various forms of attacks, threats, abuse and trauma being faced in the discharge of their duties.

Speaking on possible effects of attacks on journalists and their management, Dr. Uzo Israel, Consultant Clinical Psychologist, University of Lagos, listed some of the after effects as a weakened media environment, a climate for impunity, fear or intimidation that can hamper the free flow of information, and as well hinder diplomatic or international trade relationship among others.

Israel proffered some techniques of managing trauma or aftermath effects of possible attacks, which basically bothered on being mindful of everything seen, heard, taken, involved, practiced or inculcated.

She further gave lessons on how to use the control of the breathing and counting of numbers with the eyes closed as a technique to manage or escape any form of possible trauma or after effects of attacks or stress.

The event also identified the need to educate and sensitise the public, law enforcement agencies, professional bodies as well as various civil societies on their view of journalists as a way to ensure the safety and freedom of media practitioners.

Also, the event highlighted global best practices that create a conducive and enabling environment for the press and share experiences of how they can be domesticated in a way that makes them more easily accessible to journalists and other media professionals in Nigeria.

Commenting on the collaborative efforts by the various organisations, Edetaen Ojo, Executive Director of MRA, said: “As the world celebrates World Press Freedom Day on May 3, we wish to reaffirm our commitment to upholding the fundamental principles of free speech, independent journalism, and the protection of press freedoms worldwide knowing that a free and independent media is the oxygen of democracy.

“We are determined to work with like-minded individuals and organisations towards the emergence of an environment where media professionals can carry out their professional functions without fear or intimidation and where the media can realise its true purpose.”

Also speaking, Lanre Arogundade, Director of IPC, said: “We recognize the challenges facing journalists and media professionals across the country, including censorship, intimidation, violence, and online harassment.

“In the face of these threats and attacks, we commend the resilience and courage of journalists who continue to pursue the truth, often at great personal risk.

“We also promise that we shall continue to render whatever support we can to ensure that the atmosphere is made conducive for them to ply their trade.”

Also Read:

On his part, Dr. Akin Akingbulu, Executive Director of CEMESO, said: “We take the opportunity of this important occasion to once again call on governments, civil society organisations, and individuals everywhere to join us in defending press freedom, protecting journalists, and ensuring that information remains a public good accessible to all.

“Together, let us stand united in support of press freedom and the fundamental principles of democracy.”