Oritsefemi: Ex-wife threatens suit over claims she had 21 miscarriages

Nabila Fash, the ex-wife of Nigerian singer, Oritsefemi, has threatened to sue him for alleged defamatory statements about her, including the fact that she had over 21 miscarriages.

The Eagle Online recalls that Oritsefemi made the claims during an interview with media personality, Chude Jideonwo.

He told the host of #WithChude: “Nabila had 21 miscarriages, yet she still tells me, Oritsefemi, that I can’t impregnate her.

“My wife asked her friends to come and beat me up in my house.

“I said: ‘Look at me, lion, and the women they pursue.’

“They are up to 20, and they beat me, and I’m not lying.”

Reacting to the allegations, Fash, through her lawyers, Rockson Igelige of Rockson Legal, told Oritsefemi to retract his statements.

She said the claims are “fabricated and concocted lies” designed to disparage, tarnish, damage her character and bring her to public ridicule.

She also told him to stop referring to her as his wife, adding that the High Court of Lagos State judicially dissolved their marriage on March 21, 2024.

The letter by Fash’s lawyer stated: “We write to you to cease further defamation of and threats to our client.

“You know for a fact that the above-quoted statements, amongst others, that you made during the said interview are all concocted lies designed to disparage, tarnish, and damage our client’s character and to bring her to public ridicule and hostility.

“This is so as our client did not at any time send any of her friends to beat you up nor had 21 miscarriages during her now judicially dissolved marriage to you.

“Our client takes exception to your defamatory aspersions designed to taint and destroy her reputation.

“We, therefore, demand that you cease defamatory statements against our client.

“We further demand that you immediately stop referring to our client as your wife and stop threatening anyone around her.

“Our client sued you for divorce (the dissolution of your marriage), and the High Court of Lagos State judicially dissolved the marriage on March 21, 2024.”