Group to FG, Labour: Approach minimum wage with caution

A non-denominational group, the Christian Conscience, has called on Organised Labour to sheath their sword and be considerate in their minimum wage demand from the Federal Government.

The non-denominational group said this in a statement issued after its monthly executive meeting in Lagos on Monday.

The group maintained that “though the organized labour union are making genuine demands on behalf of workers, but such must be realistic and in tune with our fragile economy.

“Labour union must realise the multiple effects of inflation that will later affect the common people they are fighting for.”

The position of the group was made public through a press release jointly signed by its Chairperson, Dr. Yetunde Akinluyi, and General Secretary, Dr. Kolawole Verrals.

It said: “We have followed with keen interest the Organized Labour’s agitation for living minimum wage and the concerns of the Federal Government considering the present state of the economy.

“We strongly suggest and urge both parties to make sincerity, the main trust of their negotiation without any sentiment.

“A sincere Government will be mindful of inflation and global effect on how wages are paid in any country while on the other hand Organised Labour union must be seen to be playing their constitutional role of protecting the welfare of their workers.

“Wisdom is therefore, strongly suggested by both parties. we also call on the Labour Union to put into consideration State Governments that are still struggling to pay existing minimum wage.

“We noticed that only the Federal Government and few State Governments in the country can pay their demands, if the Labour union insists.

“We also call on opinion leaders, traditional rulers and religious leaders to mediate in the deadlock so as to avoid nationwide strike that will further worsen our fragile economy which the Government is striving to bring back on track.”