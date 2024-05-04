Reader’s Digest UK shuts down after 86 years

The United Kingdom edition of Reader’s Digest is shutting down after 86 years of operation.

The magazine’s Editor-in-Chief, Eva Mackevic, announced this development on LinkedIn on Monday.

Mackevic explained that the magazine, founded in 1922 by DeWitt Wallace and Lila Wallace in the US, has been struggling financially

Mackevic wrote: “After 86 wonderful years, I am very sad to share that Reader’s Digest UK has come to an end. It has been my privilege and joy to contribute to this iconic publication for nearly eight years, leading its talented team for the last six.

“Unfortunately, the company just couldn’t withstand the financial pressures of today’s unforgiving magazine publishing landscape and has ceased to trade. I want to extend my heartfelt gratitude to all the incredible colleagues, writers, PRs, and brands. I’ve had the pleasure of collaborating with you over the years.

“Your passion and expertise have made this journey unforgettable, and I’ve been fortunate enough to make some amazing friends along the way. To any writers awaiting payment for their work, I’ve been assured that the insolvency practitioners are working to communicate with everyone about the next steps. I sincerely hope this process goes smoothly and swiftly for you.”

Over its remarkable history, Reader’s Digest gained recognition through impactful campaigns.

One such campaign in 1924 raised awareness about the health risks associated with tobacco use.

Reader’s Digest also had a notable association with the British monarchy.

It received recognition from Queen Elizabeth II, including a commissioned portrait for her 60th birthday.