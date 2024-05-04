Capital City University, Kano appoints first female registrar

The Governing Council and the Board of Trustees of Capital City University, Kano, one of the leading private universities in Northern Nigeria, have approved the appointment of Hajiya Rakiya Bello Dandago as the Registrar of the university for a tenure of four years, effective from 2nd of May, 2024.

This was disclosed In a statement by the Acting Pro-Chancellor of the Institution, Prof. Tajudeen Akanji.

The statement said the university is so delighted to secure the services of a leading woman administrator to boost its growth and development.

Hajiya Dandago was until her appointment, a Deputy Registrar at the Aliko Dangote University, Wudi, Kano state.

The new Registrar is a development expert, with very impressive credentials.

The statement said the approval of this appointment was a demonstration of gender sensitivity of the new university which has a strong reputation and policy of non- discrimination on the basis of gender, religion or ethnicity.

“Hajiya Dandago is very experienced administrator who had once served as the Acting Registrar of Aliko Dangote university. She is expected to work in collaboration with the Vice Chancellor and other professional hands, who have been carefully selected to nurture the fast growing institution to the enviable level conceived by the founders and promoters of the university.”