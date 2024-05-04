Boy kidnapped by 19-year-old neighbour killed after failure to meet ransom demand

An 11-year-old boy has died from the effect of an illicit drug he was fed with by a 19-year-old kidnapper, Mohammed Abdullahi.

The kidnapper, who is a neighbour of the boy, buried him after demanding a ransom of N600,000 from his parents.

According to the information on the incident in Gujba Local Government Area of Yobe State, Abdullahi killed the victim with a substance and buried him in their compound after the parents could not meet his ransom demand.

The Commissioner, Yobe State Police Command, CP Ahmed Garba, who paraded the suspect and 17 others at the Command headquarters in Damaturu, said: “Mohammed Abdullahi, a 19-year-old suspect from Buniyadi, abducted the son of their neighbour, an 11-year-old, and later demanded a ransom of N600,000.

“When the parents of the victim could not meet his demand, he later bought drugs and administered them to the victim to sleep and the victim later died.

“The suspect later buried the corpse in their house while his parents were away and was later apprehended by the police.”