Oyebanji at iftar, hails religious harmony Ekiti

Ekiti State Governor, Biodun Oyebanji has hailed religious leaders in the state for the harmony that exists among Muslim and Christian faithful in the state.

The Governor stated this at the Iftar (breaking of fast) he hosted for Muslim leaders and faithful across the state at Jibowu Hall, Government House , Ado Ekiti on Monday night.

Governor Oyebanji, at the event attended by Muslim leaders, scholars, Muslim community and political leaders, expressed his appreciation to the Muslim community in the state for their support for his administration and called on them to continue to maintain decorum and live in peace with adherents of other religions in the state.

The Governor who maintained that the state enjoys relative peace and tranquility which has become a reference point in the country, urged the Muslim leaders to use the opportunity of the holy month to offer fervent prayers to God to grant all their hearts’ desire as well as for peace and prosperity of the Ekiti State and Nigeria.

The Governor, who recalled how the Muslim community rallied an unprecedented support for him during the 2022 election, said he remained grateful to them for their continued support for his administration.

He noted further that he has not been disappointed by the performance of the Muslims serving in his government, making particular mention of the Secretary to the State Government, Dr Habibat Adubiaro and the Deputy Speaker of the State House of Assembly, Rt. Hon. Hakeem Jamiu whom he described as assets to the state.

“I will continue to consult with the leadership of Muslim community in Ekiti state as time goes by and my commitment to the Muslim community is rock solid, it will not waiver. I am also thanking you for allowing religious harmony to exist between Muslims and other religions. Ekiti state is one of the states in the country where we don’t have problem of religion because we all are serving one God and we are shining example to other states. I’m extremely grateful for this religious harmony and I want us to keep it up.

“I know that in government positions, Muslims were not always adequately taken care of, but I will try my best to make amend in that wise. I have assurance that Muslims are people of impeccable character, I don’t have any doubt about that. And since we started this administration, the Secretary to the State Government that you gave me has proved to be an asset to the administration.”

In their goodwill messages at the event, Deputy Speaker, House of Assembly, Hakeem Jamiu; Secretary to the State Government, Dr Habibat Adubiaro, President General, League of Imam and Alfas for Southwest, Edo and Delta, Sheik Jamiu Kewulere and the President, Supreme Council of Islamic Affairs, Dr Afolabi Bakare extolled the virtues of Governor Oyebanji and commended his developmental strides in the state.

The Muslim faithful expressed their unreserved appreciation to the Governor for giving Muslims in the state a sense of belonging under his administration and assured him of their unalloyed support at all times.

Also in his lecture titled ‘the trait of leadership’, a lecturer at the Ekiti State University, Prof. Musa Abdulraheem thanked the Governor for holding the Iftar with them and for according recognition to the Muslims by appointing them to key positions in his administration.

The event, which was also attended by a former Deputy Governor in the state, Dr Sikiru Lawal, and Muslim clerics and faithful across the 16 local government areas also featured prayers for Governor Oyebanji, his administration and the state at large.