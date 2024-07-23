Osun Poly expels 27, suspends eight over riot in school

The management of the Federal Polytechnic Ede, Osun State has expelled 27 Higher National Diploma students of the institution over alleged rioting within the school premises.

It would be recalled that students of the school had in May this year embarked on the riot in the school premises beating staff and destroying their vehicles protesting the arrest of some students by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, EFCC.

The activities prompted the institution to set up a panel to investigate the crisis and rampage unleashed on staff and property of the school and its staff.

A statement signed by the spokesperson of the institution Sola Lawal which was obtained on Tuesday, the management said the 27 students of Higher National Diploma were expelled from the institution over the rampage.

The statement reads further, “The management of the Federal Polytechnic, Ede Osun State constituted an investigation committee to unravel the mysteries surrounding the Student’s crisis/rampage of Thursday May 9th, 2024 leading to the stoning of people at the senior staff club

“The unprovoked attitude led to the vandalization of individual and institution’s properties. This unwarranted action negates the motto of the great citadel which is “KNOWLEDGE, SKILL AND CHARACTER which the institution is known for

“After a painstaking and thorough investigation, the following decisions were arrived at; 27 students (HND1 and 2) were expelled.

“Eight students (HND1) were suspended for two academic sessions while two former students Union leaders were banned from entering two campuses with immediate effect.”

