Edo LP faction congratulates Abure on affirmation by Federal High Court

The factional state leadership of the Labour Party in Edo State, on Tuesday congratulated the party’s national chairman, Julius Abure on his affirmation by the Federal High Court in Benin City as the national head of the party.

A statement by the factional Publicity Secretary of the party, Airen Igbinedion said that Monday’s judgment was a reaffirmation that the constitution of the party remained the legal document directing the affairs of the party.

The statement reads “Today, the Labour Party, Edo State Chapter receives with great excitement the verdict of the Federal High Court sitting in Benin, striking out the suit challenging the legitimacy of Barr. Julius Abure’s National chairmanship of our great party.

“This judgment is a victory for the constitution of our party, which clearly states that no ward, local government, or state has the power to suspend or remove the National Chairman from office as only a two-thirds majority vote from a national convention organized by the National Chairman solely for that purpose can remove the National Chairman from office.

“The State Working Committee (SWC), under the able chairmanship of the Rt. Honourable (Mrs) Elizabeth Ativie, hereby calls on members and well-wishers of our great party to rally round our National Chairman to deliver victory for our party and its candidate in the September 21 election.

“The Abure victory, coming at a time when the state is in dire need of good governance, should be seen as an impetus to win the election.

“We therefore urge all members of our party and “Obidients” well-wishers in Edo State to continue their evangelism to take back Edo and Nigeria from usurpers.”

