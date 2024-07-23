Tinubu to aggrieved youths: I’ve heard your grievances, no need for protest

President Bola Tinubu has appealed to the aggrieved Nigerians, especially the youths who are planning a national protest over the high cost of living to shelve the planned action, saying there is no need for it.

The President also assured those behind the planned national protest that he has heard their grievances and is working seriously to ensure that all their concerns are addressed.

The Minister of Information and National Orientation, Mohammed Idris, conveyed the President’s plea while speaking with State House correspondents after his meeting with Tinubu at the Presidential Villa, Abuja.

According to the Minister, general issues on the country were discussed at the meeting with the President, adding that the President said he was working assiduously to ensure that the country’s economy is placed in a good position.

He said, ‘We discussed the issue of the country in general and Mr President has asked me to again inform Nigerians that he listens to them, especially the young people that are trying to protest.

“Mr President said he listens to them and takes what they say seriously and he is working assiduously to ensure that this country is good not just for today but also for the future.

“The issue of the planned protest, Mr President does not see any need for that. He asked them to shelve that plan and he has asked them to await the government’s response to all their pleas, he has listened to them.”

