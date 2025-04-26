Pope Francis buried in Rome’s Basilica of Saint Mary Major

Pope Francis was buried in the Basilica of Saint Mary Major, his favourite church in Rome, on Saturday afternoon, after a two-hour funeral service held in St Peter’s Square, the Holy See said.

Earlier, some 150,000 people bid farewell to the pope from the roadside as his funeral procession passed through central Rome, according to estimates by the Vatican.

Earlier, leaders and dignitaries from around the world attended his funeral service, held in St. Peter’s Square.

The pontiff died at the age of 88 on Easter Monday.

Some 150,000 people watched Pope Francis’ funeral procession through Rome from the roadside, according to estimates by the Vatican.

Also Read

The pontiff’s coffin was brought to the Basilica of Saint Mary Major, the pope’s favourite church in central Rome, in an old popemobile, following the funeral service in St Peter’s Square.

The convoy travelled through the centre of Rome, passing some of its best-known sites including the Forum and Colosseum, accompanied by several escort vehicles and police motorbikes.

Some 250,000 gathered for the funeral service, both in St Peter’s Square itself and in the surrounding streets.

In total, the authorities counted around 400,000 people, Italian Interior Minister Matteo Piantedosi said, according to media reports.

dpa/NAN.

Post Views: 34