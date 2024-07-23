NDLEA cautions youths against drug abuse, trafficking

The National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA ) has cautioned youths against illicit drug consumption and trafficking.

Retired Brig-Gen. Buba Marwa, the Chairman, NDLEA, gave the advice at the inauguration of the agency’s new Zonal Office in Ayingba, Dekina Local Government Area of Kogi on Tuesday.

Marwa, who was represented by the Zonal Commander Zone C, Mr Hassan Sakaba, said that the establishment of the zonal office at Ayingba was to help the agency in its activities to checkmate the prevalent drug abuses and trafficking in Kogi and North Central.

He called on the residents of Kogi to join the agency in its fight against illicit drug consumption and trafficking to save the youths from destruction.

“As patriots and concerned citizens of our dear country, we should rise to the occasion to ensure that we fight against the menace to keep our youths safe and sound.

“Illicit drugs are cutting short lives of our children, very promising children, who are our future leaders. We must therefore not allow that to happen, ” he said.

The NDLEA boss commended Gov. Usman Ododo for his unalloyed support to the agency in the state.

While inaugurating the Office, the EJE of Dekina, Alhaji Usman Obaje, commended NDLEA for its resilience at fighting the illicit drug war in Kogi and the entire nation.

The traditional ruler said: “The quantum of seizures and arrests of drug traffickers in recent times speaks volume of the enormous work your agency is doing to protect the citizens from destruction.”

Earlier, in his welcome address, the NDLEA Kogi Commander, Alhaji Umar Yahuza, said that the opening of the zonal office was to ease the activities of the agency in tackling drug abuse and trafficking in the state.

He urged the people of Ayingba and environs to we endeavor to report any suspicious moves by drug peddlers for immediate action

