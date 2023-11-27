Osoba to chair Olamiti’s book launch

Veteran journalist and consummate newsman, Sir Folu Olamiti, will on November 30, 2023 launch his new book at the University of Ibadan International Conference Centre by 11am.

It will be chaired by former Governor of Ogun State, Aremo Olusegun Osoba, a doyen of journalism in Nigeria.

Osoba will be supported by a former Managing Director of Daily Times of Nigeria, Chief Tola Adeniyi, who incidentally wrote the foreword to the book.

The Minister of Information and National Orientation, Alhaji Mohammed Idris Malagi, is standing in as the Special Guest of Honour.

Governor Seyi Makinde of Oyo State is the Chief Host, while the Governors of Ogun State, Prince Dapo Abiodun; Ondo, Arakunrin Rotimi Akeredolu; Ekiti, Abiodun Qbayomi Oyebanji; Kwara, AbdulRahman AbdulRazaq, who doubles as Chairman of the Nigerian Governors Forum; and former Governors of Ekiti and Ondo States, Dr. Kayode Fayemi and Dr. Segun Mimiko, respectively are expected to attend.

READ ALSO:

NALDA boosts food security with mechanised farming in four states

Man faces N771,000 fraud charge in Lagos

CSO trains 50 youths on halting cyber-facilitated GBV

The book, titled: “A Peep Into the Past,” is part memoir and part collection of landmark articles and reportage by Sir Olamiti in his about 50 years career in journalism.

Akogun Adeniyi said of the book: “This book is more or less a guide and a tutorial on political reporting as well as a study in human and public relations.

“Even though it is not a biography or autobiography, it nonetheless reveals the innermost character trait of Folu Olamiti as a humanist, a philosopher imbued with the deepest candour and spiritual piety. It could well have been titled A Peep into Folu’s Mind.”

Veterans as well as practicing journalists are expected to grace the occasion.

Olamiti, a fellow of the Nigerian Guild of Editors, who worked for 32 years at the African Newspapers of Nigeria Plc, publishers of the Tribune titles, is a former Editor of the Sunday Tribune, former Editor of the Nigerian Tribune, former Executive Director of the Tribune titles, former Media Consultant to the Independent Corrupt Practices and Other Related Offences Commission, and a member of the International Press Institute.

He is also a Fellow of the Institute for Governance and Leadership Studies in Africa and immediate past Chairman of the Board of Management of Advent Cable Network Nigeria Television.

He reflected his rich tapestry of experience in all the places he had worked and all the posts he had held in the book that will be launched on November 30.