Man faces N771,000 fraud charge in Lagos 

A 42-year-old man, Samuel Olalere, who allegedly opened an account with another person’s picture and name, was on Monday arraigned before an Ejigbo Magistrates’ Court, Lagos.

Olalere, is standing trial on a two-count charge of fraud and stealing, preferred against him by the police.

The Prosecutor, ASP Benedict Aigbokhan, told the court that the defendant committed the offences sometime between October and November, at No. 16, Taiwo street Egan, Igando, Lagos.

Aigbokhan said the defendant used the picture of the complainant, one Nkem Akwue, and her name, to open an account with three different online banks, Opay, Palmpay and Oxloan, without her consent.

He said the defendant fraudulently obtained a cash sum of N771,000 from the complainant through the online bank.

The prosecutor said the defendant did the transaction without prior knowledge of the complainant.

He said the offences contravened Sections 278 and 370(a) of the Criminal Law of Lagos State, 2015.

The defendant, however, pleaded not guilty to the charge.

The Magistrate, K.A. Ariyo, granted him bail in the sum of N300,000 with two sureties in like sum.

Ariyo ordered that the sureties should be gainfully employed and should show means of identification.

She adjourned the case until December 4 for mention.