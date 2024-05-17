NAFDAC raid unregistered cosmetic outlets in Lagos, advise public against use of fake beauty products

The enforcement unit of National Agency for Food and Drug Administration and Control, NAFDAC, on Wednesday, shut down three cosmetics shops and raided several others in Lagos for the illegal sale and stocking of unregistered products.

According to reports, the raid targeted shops selling “Dr. Teal’s” brand cosmetics, following a complaint from the trademark holder about potential fakes which NAFDAC in turn seized samples for laboratory testing to verify their safety and authenticity.

Consequently, the Agency’s enforcement unit raided the cosmetics section of the Lagos International Trade Fair Complex and other leading cosmetics shops in Egbeada and Ikeja areas in Lagos.

It was learnt that the enforcement team, following a tip-off from concerned Nigerians, raided two suspected shops located at the trade fair complex along Excellent Line and whichever shop owners were not present, attendants were issued invitation letters, and some shops were sealed.

Meanwhile, some managers of the affected shops and supermarkets claimed to have documents to back up their products and promised to make them available.

Addressing newsmen at the Trade Fair Complex, the Chief Regulatory Officer of NAFDAC Investigation and Enforcement Directorate and team lead of the operation, Mr. Ishildi Sunday said the agency received a complaint from the trademark owner about alleged fakes and the market authorisation holder.

He said: “Technically, any regulated product that does not have a NAFDAC registration number is considered fake. As it is, any product that is not registered, we cannot vouch for the quality and safety of the use of the product by the general public.

Also Read:

“Since it is our mandate as an agency to safeguard the health of Nigerians and ensure that all regulated products are safe and of good quality, we can only confirm its safety through laboratory analyses.”

Sunday stated further that the shops affected would be reopened after administering the necessary stipulated sanctions for the sale, manufacture or distribution of unregistered products.

He noted that if the affected shop owners are found guilty they would pay an administrative penalty for sales of unregistered products of N5 million according to NAFDAC’s stipulated tariff.

“Our focus was primarily on Dr. Teal’s. Therefore, to avoid distractions, we’re considering the exigencies and the number of shops we have to visit, and we focus mainly on the product in question.

“We evacuated 3 unregistered products; shower gel, oil, lotion etc. We have also issued invitation letters to them. Also, another shop called Cubana Stores (Global Venture) located at Phil Hallmark Plaza, was sealed for stocking and selling the Moisturising Body and Bath range of the alleged unregistered Dr. Teal’s brand of cosmetic product to the public.

“He was issued an invitation letter to the NAFDAC office.

“The owner, however, claimed to be unaware of the allegation of non-registration of the product and led the team to the ‘Perfect Trust’, located at the Kano Plaza building, where he claimed to have bought it.

“Although the enforcement team confirmed various ranges of the products in the shop, the shop was not sealed as the Cubana owner was not able to produce the required receipt of purchase.

“At Okas Global Link Ltd, where large cartons of Dr Teals and other unregistered products were discovered and suspected to be the distributor of the unregistered Dr. Teal’s products, over 200 cartons of various ranges of it were, and a large number were confiscated by NAFDAC,” he added.

Highlighting the effect of using such products, Sunday said a lot of health challenges were associated with the use of fake cosmetics products, depending on the bleaching agents or the active ingredients in that particular cosmetic.

He said, “Some of them, like hydroquinone, NAFDAC allows only a certain percentage; but when it is in excess, it becomes a threat to the skin.

“You know, skin toning has to do with inhibitions of the enzyme that produces melanin that gives us natural pigmentation; so, what the compound does is inhibit the activities of these enzymes that convert phenylalanine, which is a precursor to melanin that gives us skin pigment from being active, leading to toning or bleaching of the skin.”