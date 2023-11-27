Unemployed Youth Association gets new executives

The Unemployed Youth Association of Nigeria (UYAN) has elected new executives, with Casmir Irekamba emerging as the new National President.

The National Executive Council of the association announced this in a statement on Monday.

Irekamba emerged in an election conducted on November 26 in Abuja. He will serve for the next four years.

The statement quoted Irekamba after taking his oath of office, as calling for inclusiveness of the organised unemployed youth, in Nigeria’s affairs.

He tasked the government and private sector on youth employment, empowerment and development.

Irekamba stressed the need for inclusiveness of UYAN in the national planning and budgeting to achieve economic growth and stability.

He urged the government and the private sector to encourage entrepreneurial mindset through mentorship programmes, access to finance schemes and business incubation.

Irekamba called for supports that can empower youths to create their own employment opportunities, while contributing to economic growth of the country.

He said: “Nigeria’s youth unemployment rate is a pressing issue that demands immediate attention.

“With the nation’s largest demographic group facing limited job opportunities and an uncertain future, it is crucial for UYAN to key into government initiatives and programmes aimed at creating job opportunities for the Unemployed youths in Nigeria.

“Unfortunately, the unemployment stands at an alarming rate of above 34 per cent.

“This figure does not only highlights the magnitude of the problem but also raises concerns about its long-term consequences against economic growth and social stability, youth restiveness and revenging insecurity in the country”.

According to Irekamba, tackling youth unemployment requires a comprehensive approach that focuses on creating more job opportunities while equipping young people with relevant skills needed in today’s competitive job market.

Irekamba, while urging the government on youth employment, empowerment and development, charged the unemployed youth in the country to be peaceful and purposeful at all times.

Those elected alongside Irekamba were: Shehu Adamu, Deputy President; Chidi Leo Chielo, National Treasurer; Daniel Margima, National Publicity Secretary and Yakubu John, as General Secretary.

Others were: Hallimatu Ibrahim National Financial Secretary; Tony Akhigbe, National Legal Adviser; Segun Olawale, Deputy General Secretary and Kemi Adebayo, National Welfare Officer.