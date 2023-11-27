Residents decry deplorable state of Ikorodu-Itokin Road

Residents of Ikorodu Local Government Area of Lagos State have called on the government to fix the Ikorodu-Itokin Expressway, to ease the difficulties experienced by users.

Some of the residents made the call in separate interviews with the News agency of Nigeria on Monday in Ikorodu.

They said the 32-kilometre road had become a nightmare to motorists and other road users, owing to its bad state.

A resident, Kayode Sholaja, said that he usually spent long hours on the road because of gridlock, caused by the deplorable condition of the road.

“The situation is worse anytime it rains. We sometimes park somewhere and wait for the rains to subside before proceeding. Driving on that road is very dangerous,“ he said.

Another resident, Kilani Adebisi, said driving on the road was unsafe at night as hoodlums take advantage of the bad state of the road to attack motorists.

Ayomiku Owoiya, another resident, said transportation cost had increased due to the deplorable state of the road.

“Bus drivers now collect N1000 for a trip that used to be N800, when it rains, it goes up to between N1200 and N1500.

“The increase often leaves many residents stranded, especially low income earners,” he said.

Another resident, Kaseem Akinmosu, urged the government to fix the road so as not to cripple businesses in the community.

Ibrahim Gafar, a motorist, said that the bad road had caused hardship and accidents.

“Lorries and trucks find it difficult to move on the road. They get stuck due to the many potholes and gullies,” he said.