Its illegal, punishable to block road for social events, Trace boss tells Ogun residents

The Commander and Chief Executive Officer, Ogun State Traffic Compliance and Enforcement Agency (TRACE), ‘Seni Ogunyemi has warned residents of the state to refrain from blocking roads in the name of organising social gatherings or parties

Ogunyemi, in a statement on Thursday, said that it is illegal and wrong for residents caught blocking the road when organising parties or social events to say that they have the local and state governments’ permits for such an act.

He however noted that TRACE will continue to do more sensitization than enforcement, highlighting that it was imperative to curb such lawless behaviour through continuous public enlightenment.

“It is illegal to block roads for social parties under sections six and seven of the law which established TRACE. The problem is lawlessness on the part of the people.

“They always say that they got permits from local governments but they do not know that it is only to organise social parties and not block public roads.

“TRACE must be involved too, to have a free flow of traffic at such social gatherings,” Ogunyemi posited.

The TRACE boss explained that the agency was not established purposely to generate revenue but to as well refer those caught for one offence or another to other agencies such as the Ministry of Health for psychiatric evaluation.

He disclosed further that TRACE was empowered to serve on all roads such as Trunks B and C roads which fall under the state governments, as well as Trunk A which are federal roads that link other states.

According to Ogunyemi, checking vehicle documents falls within the agency’s purview, while ‘stop and search’ is outside their jurisdiction, pointing out that his officers and men were professionals, highly trained to work day and night.

He however advised motorists in the state “to always plan their journey, manage their time well and not be in haste, use seat belts, avoid making calls while driving, as well as obey traffic laws of the state.”