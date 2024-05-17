FRSC confirms seven dead in Ibadan-Iseyin Road crash

The Federal Road Safety Corps has confirmed the death of seven persons in a road accident that occurred on Ibadan-Iseyin Road on Thursday.

The Public Relations Officer, FRSC, Oyo Sector Command, Mayowa Odewo, confirmed the accident in a statement.

He said that the deceased were five male adults, one female adult and one female child.

Odewo said that 15 people also sustained varying degrees of injuries out of the 22 people involved in the crash.

He attributed the accident, involving a Nissan Urvan commercial bus, with registration number: SEY 254 ZY, and a Mazda commercial bus, with registration number: LGB 343 XA, to speed violations and fatigue.

Odewo stated that 13 injured victims, including three male adults, nine female adults and one female child, had been taken to a nearby hospital for medical attention.

He said that four of the seven corpses of the victims had been claimed by their families, while the remaining three had been deposited at a morgue.

“The police from Motor Traffic Division (MTD) Police Division, Moniya, Ibadan, have taken possession of the two crashed vehicles, including bags and other valuables recovered from the scene,” he said.

The FRSC spokesperson noted that no victim was saved by seat belt or other defensive gadgets.

Odewo urged motorists to always obey traffic rules and regulations as well as adhere to all traffic cautions on the road to prevent avoidable crashes.