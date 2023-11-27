NALDA boosts food security with mechanised farming in four states

The National Land Development Agency has expanded mechanised farming operations in Niger, Nasarawa, Benue and Oyo States in a strategic move to improve the nation’s agricultural sector.

Paul Ikonne, Executive Secretary of NALDA, revealed this development in a statement he issued on Monday.

Ikonne said the farm estates, strategically positioned in the six geopolitical zones, were witnessing the successful harvesting, bagging and storage of rice and maize.

He said ongoing agricultural activities in the states were poised to make a significant impact on the nation’s grain supply, with a primary focus on enhancing the production of rice and maize.

According to him, this agricultural drive aligns with broader efforts to bolster food security and stimulate economic growth.

Ikonne said that increased grain production will increase poultry feed and other essential household goods.

He said in Bauchi State, NALDA’s well-equipped farm estate at Galambi was redefining agricultural norms with a fully mechanised process.

The farm’s Coordinator, Jalaludeen Mu’azu, expressed confidence in its potential to boost production, anticipating a yield of over 150 metric tonnes of maize.

READ ALSO:

Residents decry deplorable state of Ikorodu-Itokin Road

Bill on public finance management will promote accountability -Institute

Unemployed Youth Association gets new executives

The initiative, he added, had garnered interest from neighbouring farming communities, highlighting its potential impact.

On his part, the Benue State Coordinator, Asom William, emphasised that NALDA’s 150-hectare rice farm in Gboko stood as a testament to remarkable automation, employing combined harvesters, tractors and cutting-edge machinery.

Asom said the success had attracted youth to agriculture and urged increased government investment for nationwide replication.

Illiya Manta, Niger State Coordinator, expressed satisfaction with NALDA’s mechanised farming, unveiling a maize harvest with a potential exceeding 100 metric tonnes.

Manta said: “Tunga Gana in Niger sees NALDA’s completely mechanised farm unveiling a maize harvest with a potential exceeding 100 metric tonnes.

“The farm, located in Paikoro LGA, not only showcases impressive mechanisation, but also provides opportunities for women and young people.”

Owolabi Olusegun, Head, Department of Engineering, NALDA, stressed the need for increased government support, praising the current level of mechanisation.

Olusegun affirmed that Nigeria had the capability to replicate such success nationwide, signaling a promising future for the country’s agricultural landscape