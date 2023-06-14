Ondo Acting Governor calls for calm, dismisses division in government

The Ondo Acting Governor, Lucky Aiyedatiwa, has called for calm among residents in the state, just as he dismissed insinuations that there was division in the Akeredolu-led administration.

This was contained in a statement made available to newsmen Wednesday in Akure, the capital city tagged: “Message to the people of Ondo State”.

Governor Olwarotimi Akeredolu of Ondo had Tuesday forwarded a letter to the State’s House of Assembly notifying it of his intention to proceed on medical trip abroad and transmitted power to his deputy.

Aiyedatiwa in the statement said, ”I note the concerns of our people about governance in Ondo State and all rumours and insinuations making the rounds in the State.

“Let me aver without mincing words that rumours about the disruption of government activities are misplaced and only arose as a result of impatience and lack of proper understanding of the running of the machinery of government,” he said.

Aiyedatiwa said such misrepresentations and baseless allusions were to be expected when political activities was building up ahead of party primaries and gubernatorial elections in the state.”

The acting governor said it was important to assure our people that governance was on course in the state and that Governor Akeredolu had laid solid foundation for one administration in the state and no politically debilitating his boss.

“My boss is a revered democrat who has always demonstrated his respect for the Rule of Law and the Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria (as Amended).

”Furthermore, let me assure you that the state government will continue to uphold and pursue the constitutional primary responsibility of government to secure the lives and property of the people of the state.

”We are fully committed to the mandate we are holding in trust for the good people of Ondo State,” he said.

Aiyedatiwa enjoined the people in the state and all friends of the state to pray for the quick recovery of the governor so that he could resume duty after his medical vacation.