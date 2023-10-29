Olympics Qualifier: Lucy’s delegation, match officials land in Abuja

The delegation of Ethiopia’s senior women national team arrived in Abuja on Sunday.

This is ahead of Tuesday’s Paris 2024 Olympics second round, second leg qualifying match against the Super Falcons.

The 35-person delegation flew into the Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport, Abuja just after noon on Sunday aboard an Ethiopian Airways flight.

Also in Nigeria’s Federal Capital is the squad of match officials, led by Christine Ziga from Ghana, who will serve as the Match Commissioner.

There is also referee Edoh Kindedji from Togo, with her compatriots Abra Sitsofe Agbedanou and Kossiwa Kayigan Awouteym who will serve as assistant referee 1 and assistant referee 2 respectively.

Yacine Samassa from Mauritania will be in the role of fourth official.

Daloba Oulare from Guinea will be the referee assessor.