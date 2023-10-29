PTD-NUPENG zone protests against non adherence to election guidelines

The Petroleum Tanker Drivers belonging to the Port Harcourt Zone of the National Union of Petroleum and Natural Gas Workers are protesting against the non-adherence to election guidelines ahead of the association’s planned national polls.

The national election of the association is scheduled for October 31, 2023 in Ibadan, the Oyo State capital.

The Zonal Branch also rejected the arrangement which made the Caretaker Committee of the election to act as the Electoral Committee for its conduct.

This was contained in a protest letter signed by Musa Dennis and Boniface Okafor, the Chairman and Secretary of the aggrieved members of PTD-NUPENG Port Harcourt Zone respectively.

The letter, made available to newsmen in Awka, the Anambra State capital, said the development was against the spirit of the judgment of the National Industrial Court, which mandated NUPENG to set up an electoral committee within the PTD to conduct its election.

The union said it rejected the alleged imposition of candidates and the use of guidelines drafted by the national caretaker committee with the intention of disenfranchising the people’s true nominees/choices from contesting.

They said the guidelines provided that the contestants in the PTD election must have their forms endorsed by them, but expressed dismay that the same NUPENG leadership refused to endorse the nomination of candidates produced at the zonal primary elections.

The Port Harcourt Zone called for a level-playing ground for all members contesting for positions in the PTD, including units, zones and national level, without witch-hunting any member.

According to them: “What we are saying is that due process must be adhered to and the provisions of the Bye-law of the association must be religiously respected.

“The role of the General Secretary of NUPENG, Afolabi Olawale and the former national chairman of PTD, who is now the current NUPENG Trustee, is quite surprising as they are trying to thwart the provisions in our bye-law.

“It has been our normal practice to conduct our elections and report to NUPENG and not NUPENG conducting our elections for us. NUPENG should act as observers in our elections, that is their cardinal role.”

Explaining further, the union said the PTD-NUPENG election should be conducted at its National Secretariat, Abuja as had been the tradition and not in any other location.

Okafor, one of the founding fathers of the PTD, said the union had operated independently but harmoniously with NUPENG when it joined the body over 40 years ago and wondered why the current leadership of the body wants to ruin the relationship between the two bodies by its unlawful activities towards their election.

He said the Port Harcourt zone and others were only demanding the endorsement of the nomination of their various candidates who were produced at their respective primaries and to allow them equal opportunities to contest the National election.

He said: “They should follow the rules/provisions of the bye-laws of the association to ensure a free and fair credible election.

“We shall resist all forms of impunity and departure from the rules as exemplified by the likes of General Secretary, NUPENG and the former national chairman of PTD.

“We have the capacity to say no to the evil agenda, but we do not want any division in the PTD Branch of NUPENG because we are one family.

“We, the entire bonafide leaders and members of PTD-NUPENG, Port-Harcourt Zone will not condone or accept the outcome of any election that did not follow the electoral guidelines and provisions of our bye-laws.”

Okafor said the Port Harcourt Zone of the PTD-NUPENG earlier held a protest at its Secretariat in Enugu on October 28, 2023 to press home their demands.