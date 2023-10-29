Shooting Stars fight back to beat Doma United + Match Day 5 results

Shooting Stars Sports Club of Ibadan on Sunday got the better of visiting Doma United Football Club of Gombe 3-1 in a 2023/2024 Nigeria Premier League fixture.

The News Agency of Nigeria reports that 3SC won the Match Day 5 fixture for a third consecutive home victory.

They have thus taken their haul to 10 points from five matches.

But the Ibadan-based side did not have it as smooth as they could have expected, falling behind after eight minutes.

Goalkeeper Darlington Ovunda misjudged again for Nelson Abia to score and stun into silence the majority of spectators at the Lekan Salami Stadium.

3SC fought back to restrict the visiting side to counter-attacks through the flanks, dominating the game but failing to make this count out of untidy passing.

They however drew level in the 45th minute, following an infringement which earned them a penalty kick that Gbolagade Adelowo converted.

In the second half, Shooting Stars gave Doma United little room to express themselves as they did in the first half, taking charge of the midfield.

Substitute Abdullahi Lawal was a factor in the 3SC midfield thereafter, and with their game stabilised, they soon took the lead through Kareem Ayinde in the 59th minute.

READ ALSO:

Reps commend IGP on directive to treat gunshot victims

Japa: Canada plans college crackdown amid foreign students pressure

Video, photos as Sanwo-Olu hits runway at Lagos Fashion Week

With the full points looking secured, 3SC had more room to dominate the game and keep the visitors under check.

Gideon Monday put the icing on their victory cake with the third goal in the 89th minute.

NAN reports that SSC now have three wins, one draw and a loss from five games.

2023/2024 NPFL Match Day 5 results

Katsina united FC 3-2 Sunshine Stars FC

Abia Warriors FC 1-0 Heartland FC

Bayelsa United FC 2-1 Kwara United FC

Rivers United FC 1-0 Lobi stars FC

Shooting Stars FC 3-1 Doma United FC

Sport Lagos FC 2-1 Niger Tornadoes FC

Enyimba international FC vs Remo Stars FC (postponed)

Matches played on Saturday:

Gombe United FC 1-0 Plateau United FC

Bendel Insurance FC 0-0 Akwa United FC

Enugu Rangers international FC 4-1 Kano Pillars FC

The following Match Day 6 fixtures would be played on November 1:

Akwa United FC vs Gombe United FC

Sunshine Stars FC vs Abia Warriors FC

Niger Tornadoes FC vs Enyimba International FC

Remo Stars FC vs Shooting Stars FC

Plateau United FC vs Katsina United FC

Kwara United FC vs Sporting Lagos FC

Kano Pillars FC vs Bayelsa United FC

Heartland FC vs Rivers United FC

The following would be played on November 2:

Doma United FC vs Bendel Insurance FC

Lobi Stars FC vs Rangers International FC.

NAN.