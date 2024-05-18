Gunmen kidnap popular SAN’s sister, kill her security guard

Gunmen have reportedly kidnapped one Alhaja Seliat Raji and killed the security guard at her residence in Iseyin, Oyo State.

The News Agency of Nigeria reports the kidnap victim is a sister to a popular Senior Advocate of Nigeria, Ahmed Raji.

NAN also gathered on Friday that the victim was abducted at her residence on Thursday evening.

NAN also reports that the gunmen killed the security guard in Raji’s residence in the process of abducting her.

Sources said that the kidnappers arrived at the residence on a motorcycle and left the scene in the victim’s Lexus car.

The spokesman of the Oyo State Police Command, Adewale Osifeso, confirmed the incident to NAN on Friday.

Osifeso, a Superintendent of Police, said that investigation had commenced into the matter.

He said: “Investigation is ongoing.

“Updates will be communicated.”